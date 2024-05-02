Celebrating the Swinging Sixties in Pannal

Last Friday night, guests at Pannal Village Hall were transported back to the sixties at a special fundraising event for Dementia Forward. The stars of the show, other than the fabulous outfits, were Lucy Adlington and Lucy Ridley from the historical costume company History Wardrobe. The audience was treated to a riot of colourful costumes and had a chance to go down memory lane, with examples of everything from underwear to dinner gowns, high fashion to the rise of high street brands.

The hugely successful night was organised by Dementia Forward fundraising volunteers Patsi and Carol, who called on support, in the form of donations of 60s-style nibbles and raffle prizes, from local organisations. They were delighted to raise over £950!

Tickets for the event were in demand, so Dementia Forward is pleased to confirm that the History Wardrobe will be returning next year; this time diving into the 1970s! In the meantime, Patsi and Carol are organising their next fundraiser – an exclusive lunch with award-winning local artist Bonny Snowdon at The West Park Hotel. Tickets are £25 and include a two-course lunch and the talk. For more information, call Dementia Forward on 01765 601224 or visit www.dementiaforward.org.uk

For help and support around dementia, call the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592.