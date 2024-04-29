Free training to keep streets safe for the Harrogate district

Retail, licensed premises, restaurants, and businesses across Harrogate district have the opportunity to attend fully funded places on ‘Safer Streets’ training,

The training is being provided by IDAS in partnership with North Yorkshire Horizons

All businesses can contribute in positive ways to the communities they serve. Working in the community puts businesses in a key position to take positive action to make our streets safer.

Online and interactive, training sessions (approx. 3.5 hours) will increase the knowledge and confidence of staff and volunteers to: understand vulnerability, indicators of concern, and how to take appropriate action.

The training aims to keep our streets safer and reduce risk for those using our town and city in both the day and night-time economy.

The training compliments schemes such as Ask for Angela.

The training will cover:

Vulnerability and indicators of concern.

Domestic abuse, sexual violence, harassment and, drink and needle spiking.

How to help a member of the public who is feeling unsafe.

Getting help and support.

See https://courses.idas.org.uk/north-yorkshire-and-city-of-york-training/ to register for free