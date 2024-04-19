Change of headteacher at Western Primary

At the end of this academic year, the Western Primary School community will see their current Headteacher, Mr Tim Broad, leave and the appointment of a new headteacher, Johanna Slack

Tim is a well-respected and popular headteacher who has worked hard over many years, to continually improve this Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ school.

He became the acting headteacher in January 2020 and then appointment head in 2021. Prior to this, he had worked as a teacher, phase leader and Deputy Head at the school since September 1999.

Tim Broad said: I feel very proud and privileged to have had the opportunity to lead this fantastic school. I have very mixed emotions around the prospect of retirement but feel it is the right time for me, my family and the school. I have been lucky enough to work with some incredibly talented colleagues over many years, both at Western and within our Trust, and am grateful for their support and for their sustained contribution to our pursuit of excellence for our pupils and families.

Western Primary School is a founding member of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi academy trust of 14 schools across North and West Yorkshire.

Trust CEO, Richard Sheriff, said: We are indebted to Tim Broad for leading Western through some of the most challenging years any of us have faced. His constant, reassuring presence at the school during the Pandemic was a huge comfort to children and parents. He has led his wonderful team with skill and moral purpose, ensuring Western has become even stronger under his tenure.

Following a recruitment process involving Trustees, Governors, Senior Leaders, parents and pupils, a new headteacher, Mrs Johanna Slack, has been appointed.

Johanna brings experience from both Local Authority and Academy schools and is the current headteacher at Tang Hall Primary School in York, where she led a programme of rapid school improvement, recently achieving a successful Ofsted outcome. With over 20 years’ teaching experience, Mrs Slack has worked across all year groups from Nursery to Year 6, and has significant expertise in Early Years Foundation Stage, Key Stage 1 and SEND (Special Education Needs and Disabilities).

Director of Primary Education for Red Kite Learning Trust, Amanda Thornton Jones said:

I look forward to working with Mrs Slack and welcome her to Western Primary School. Jo brings a wealth of leadership and teaching experience and will be a huge asset to our Trust, the school, and its community.

Tim Broad said: I am delighted that Mrs Slack will be taking on the role of headteacher from September and I wish her, and everyone associated with the school, every success for the future.

Since her appointment, Mrs Slack has been spending time at Western Primary School,

working with the team and getting to know the children, to ensure a seamless transition

for September 2024.