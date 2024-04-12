Missing teenager

Darcy was last seen in the York area around midday on Thursday 11 April, but is believed to have travelled to the West Yorkshire area, potentially Bradford or Leeds.

Darcy is 15 years old, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a black ‘Juicy Couture’ tracksuit with a black puffa jacket over the top.

If you believe you have recently seen Darcy or have any information as to where she may be then please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference NYP-11042024-0421.