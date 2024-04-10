Mojo Harrogate set to expand, but details secret for now

Mojo Harrogate is set to extend, increasing their current floor space from 3,500 sq ft to 5,500 sq ft.

Mojo say that they anticipate that the extension will be completed by around the 20 of May 2024, with work set to commence on the 22 April 2024.

The bar will remain open throughout the works, and then the new space linked to the existing.

Martin Greenhow, Managing Director, said: We at MOJO are thrilled to announce our plans to expand our Harrogate site. In response to the popularity of our existing Shuffleboard and beer pong tables, we’ve decided to introduce some exciting new features. While we’re keeping the final details under wraps for now, you can expect to see the very best in competitive socialising coming soon to Harrogate.

MOJO has six sites now, Leeds which opened way back in 1996, Manchester, Nottingham, Harrogate (OBV), Sheffield and Newcastle. Our current plans focus on consolidation but of course where opportunities present themselves such as this additional space in Harrogate we will seek to exploit them.

MOJO say that Harrogate has worked well since opening albeit with some minor difficulties at times. Following the return from restrictions all hospitality brands wrestled with issues from staffing to inflation and energy costs but Harrogate has performed well and has shown good growth particularly in the last twelve months.