Attempted robbery at Ogden’s Jewellers in Harrogate

The robbery was reported on Tuesday 9 April at around 1.50pm when a man entered Ogden’s store on James Street and attempted to steal two high-value watches.

A member of staff tackled the suspect who fled from the store, discarding the two watches as he went.

A member of the public also found a discarded display in the street and carefully returned it to the shop.

Any witnesses to the incident and anyone who can help identify the man in the images, is asked to email Detective Sergeant Tom Barker at tom.barker@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240061721 when passing on information.