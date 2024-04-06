Nominations for York and North Yorkshire mayoral election close

Six candidates will contest the election for the first mayor for York and North Yorkshire.

Nominations for the mayor, who will oversee the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority which launched on 1 February 2024, have closed. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, 2 May 2024.

The candidates are:

Cunliffe-Lister, Felicity Clare – Liberal Democrats

Duncan, Keane Charles – The Conservative Party Candidate

Foster, Kevin – The Green Party candidate

Haslam, Paul – Independent

Skaith, David – Labour and Co-operative Party

Tordoff, Keith Graham – Independent

Voting will take place from 7am to 10pm with the election count held on Friday, 3 May 2024, the day after the election.

Voters attending the polling station for the election on 2 May will need to bring photographic identification in order to be able to vote.

Residents have until midnight on Tuesday, 16 April 2024, to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, to apply for a postal vote.

Anyone without a suitable photo ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate before 5pm on Wednesday, 24 April.

More information is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/mayoralelection and at www.york.gov.uk/elections online.