Schedule for major Kex Gill landslip repairs confirmed

An extensive repair scheme to stabilise a landslip on a stretch of the A59 at Kex Gill, between Skipton and Blubberhouses near Harrogate, has been announced.

North Yorkshire Council has appointed contractors to complete a £750,000 repair scheme. There will be extended hours and night working to allow the road to be reopened before the end of June.

The road, which runs across a rural stretch of the county on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, is deemed to be one of the most important strategic routes nationally as it provides a key link running across the country.

The route closed in February after a crack appeared in the verge as a result of poor weather over the past few months.

February was one of the wettest on record and the persistent rainfall has continued to make the situation worse, with further movement since the start of the closure – something that has been substantiated by geologists.

Kex Gill has a history of landslips, so a multi-million pound scheme has been launched to create a new three-mile stretch of road. However, the existing road had to be closed again after the latest landslip.