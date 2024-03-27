Summer Sunday buses make an early return to Nidderdale

Summer Sunday buses into and around Nidderdale National Landscape are making an early return this year, with services restarting on Easter Sunday.

Nidderdale DalesBus 821 runs from Keighley and Otley via the Washburn Valley to Pateley Bridge, then continues up dale past Gouthwaite Reservoir to Ramsgill, Lofthouse and Scar House Reservoir every Sunday and Bank Holiday until 20th October 2024. Buses leave from Pateley Bridge at 11.15am and 2.15pm; returning from Scar House Reservoir at 12.40pm and 3.50pm.

DalesBus service 822 runs between York, Ripon, Fountains Abbey, Pateley Bridge and Grassington. Buses leave Ripon at 10.30am and 2.40pm, and Pateley Bridge at 11.15am and 3.25pm for Hebden and Grassington, and from Pateley Bridge at 12.30pm and 4.30pm for Fountains Abbey and Ripon.

Connections are available at Pateley Bridge on DalesBus 24, leaving from Harrogate Bus Station at 10.15am or 1.15pm.

All single fares are just £2 (£1 for under 19s) as part of a national initiative.

Full details are available online at www.dalesbus.org/nidderdale and in timetable leaflets available locally.