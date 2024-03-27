Retail theft in Harrogate

CCTV stills have bee issued of two men we would like to speak to following an assault and theft in Harrogate.

It happened at Marks and Spencer, Beech Avenue, around lunchtime on 23 February 2024.

The theft involved a large quantity if meat.

When leaving, one suspect knocked an innocent member of the public to the floor.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call our Force Control Room on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12240033392 when passing on information.