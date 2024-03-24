Thousands of visitors flock to Springtime Live

Thousands of visitors flocked to Springtime Live yesterday (23 March 2024), for a hugely successful celebration of farming, food and the countryside.
Springtime Live is hosted by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show and held on the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate.
From pigs, sheep and alpacas, to ferrets, Shire horses and giant tortoises, youngsters could get up close to farm animals as well as enjoying free demonstrations and hands-on workshops.
There was also Diggerland, ride on tractors provided by Ripon Farm Services, Moo Music and crafts, as well as tractor trailer rides supported by Russell’s.
Charles Mills, Show Director, said:
This was a fantastic event bringing together a taste of farming, food and the countryside to the public. We are thrilled with the numbers of visitors who came and enjoyed the day.
Springtime Live is a charitable event, funded by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, proudly at the heart of Yorkshire’s farming, food and countryside; now and forever.