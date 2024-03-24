Thousands of visitors flock to Springtime Live

Thousands of visitors flocked to Springtime Live yesterday (23 March 2024), for a hugely successful celebration of farming, food and the countryside.

Springtime Live is hosted by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show and held on the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate.

From pigs, sheep and alpacas, to ferrets, Shire horses and giant tortoises, youngsters could get up close to farm animals as well as enjoying free demonstrations and hands-on workshops.

There was also Diggerland, ride on tractors provided by Ripon Farm Services, Moo Music and crafts, as well as tractor trailer rides supported by Russell’s.