CCTV appeal

Police have issued CCTV images of two people we would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 1.15pm on Sunday 04 February 2024, at Waitrose on Station Parade and involved the theft of spirits and champagne to the value of £887.

Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as we believe they may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call us on 101 if you can help.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240022503 when passing on information.