Harrogate 22 Cleckheaton 18

Saturday 16 March 2024

With the Rudding Lane ground unfit, Harrogate travelled to Cleckheaton for their “home” fixture.

Cleckheaton immediately took the lead in the first minute when Dale Breakwell dropped a goal from just inside Harrogate’s half. This did not last long however as Sam Brady went over for a try in the 4th minute, converted by Oli Toomey.

Cleckheaton retook the lead in the 15th minute. Winning the ball from a 5-metre scrum, the ball was moved left, and a fortunate kick saw Jack Marshall score the try that Dale Breakwell converted.

Cleckheaton had an opportunity to extend the lead in the 31st minute, but Dale Breakwell was off target with a drop goal attempt that resulted in a Harrogate 22-metre drop-out. Nonetheless, they were not to be denied. Strong running from the Cleckheaton backs ended with Tom Hainsworth going over in the 34th minute for an unconverted try.

Harrogate conceded a penalty in the 38th minute when players were within the 10-metre zone from a high kick. Cleckheaton could not take advantage with the kick being missed, and they were reduced to 14 men just before half-time when Matt Beasty was yellow-carded.

Harrogate immediately took advantage, with Guy Coser scoring his first try of the season. As the conversion was missed, Harrogate trailed 15 – 12 at half-time.

At the start of the second-half, Kodie Brook, having an excellent game at full-back, broke through the middle on a searing run, but the move came to nothing.

In the 51st minute, Cleckheaton won a lineout and drove over. However, the ball was deemed to be held up giving Gate a goal-line drop-out.

Harrogate drew level in the 54th minute when Oli Toomey dropped a goal, and nearly took the lead in the 59th minute but Conor Miller was bundled into touch just short of the line.

It was Cleckheaton who nearly scored in the 68th minute. Once again, they drove over the line, but a try could not be given and Harrogate escaping with a goal-line drop-out. However, this resulted in Dale Breakwell dropping another goal to give them a 3-point lead.

Gate responded and scored their 3rd try in the 72nd minute when Harry Butler drove over near the posts for Oli Toomey to convert. With this being the last score of a tough game, Gate secured 4 points in their quest for promotion.

Grateful thanks are given to Cleckheaton RUFC, their committee and supporters, for enabling the game to go ahead.

Harrogate’s next fixture is the first of back-to-back fixtures against Doncaster Phoenix. The game at Castle Park on Saturday kicks off at 3pm.

Teams:

Harrogate: Brook, Miller, Kaisia, Fox, Abram, Toomey, Olley, Peace, Maycock, Butler, Pritchard, Brady (c), Coser, Dodds, Hill. Replacements: Edgar, Leatham, Steene.

Cleckheaton: Brambani, Breakwell T, Hainsworth, Hayward, Marshall, Breakwell D, Howarth, Jackson, Bennett, Piper A, Beasty, Frear, Plunkett-White, Marsden, Piper R (c). Replacements: Thrower, Iwanejko, Symonds.

Referee: Matthew Higgins (Yorkshire Society)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

18 March 2024