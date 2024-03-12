Harrogate missing person appeal

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find 25-year-old Cao Xuan Tuan

Missing from the Harrogate area since Thursday 29 February

Cao is Asian, with short straight black hair, brown eyes and around 5 foot 6” tall

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Cao’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.

If you believe you have seen Cao, or have information that could assist police, please contact us as a matter of urgency by calling 101. If you know his immediate whereabouts, please call 999.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240041667 when passing information.