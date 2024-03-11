Cannabis farm found in Harrogate, with a street value of £200K

Police say that they have found a cannabis farm in at a property on Haywra Street in Harrogate last week.

A total of 468 plants with an estimated street value of over £200,000 along with equipment used in the production of cannabis.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers carried out an investigation and officers dismantle and seized the production set up.

A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and has been charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug – namely cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on 2 April 2024.