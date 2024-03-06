Conservatives choose local resident and former councillor for by election vacancy.

John Ennis is the Conservative choice for the council vacancy in the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division caused by the resignation of former councillor Pat Marsh.

The shock resignation of the Liberal Democrat councillor of 33 years came after she put hundreds of racist posts on social media over five weeks. The posts were viewed by tens of thousands of people.

John Ennis said: Our councillors shouldn’t be spending their time and efforts venting about foreign affairs; they should be focused on our area.

John has a career background in healthcare and promoting high standards in patient care.

John Ennis said: Having been a councillor from 2010 to 2022 I have a lot of experience of navigating local government. I want to use that experience to get the best for Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone. That is because that community is my community. I live in the ward and have done so with my wife and our family for 30 years. And there are big things we need to focus on – social care for the elderly, special education needs for young people, preserving and enhancing our environment and looking after the unique character of our town. But there are also what may seem like smaller things but these are important to the people they affect. We could do with better bus services within the ward, a concentrated effort to improve road surfaces, roads gullies cleaned more often and drains jetted when they become blocked. These are the kind of big and small issues which I took up as a councillor previously and some of the ways in which I would hope to support our community again should residents decide to give me that opportunity.

The election will be held on Thursday 11 April and the newly-elected councillor will serve until May 2027.