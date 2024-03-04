Ofsted acknowledge work done by Rossett School and a quickly improving school

Ofsted visited Rossett School on the 23 January, and undertook an interim inspection. Previously they had full inspection in January 2023.

The inspection was to look at the schools progress since the last full inspection.

The report that was released today (4 March 24), and acknowledged that the school leaders had made progress to improve the school, that more work was needed, and it was ongoing.

In September 2023 the school had a new headteacher appointed, along with an interim Executive Board from the Trust, Red Kite Learning. That meant that some improvements only followed those changes, but the report said “The school’s improvement priorities are now starting to become embedded and pupils are receiving an improved quality of education as a result.”

The school now has a greater focus on attendance, and towards pupils that are not doing as well as they could.

Ofsted said that there is a clear improvement plans to address the next steps identified at the previous inspection. That is a plan that is monitored and evaluated by the headteacher, other leaders in school, the IEB and by the trust.

Mention was also give to the school accessing external support to review the curriculum and systems for attendance.

Ofsted said in the report “School and trust leaders have ensured that the school is improving quickly. You are aware that there is more work to do to improve published outcomes, particularly of disadvantaged pupils, and to increase pupils’ attendance.”