Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival: A Toast to Community and Charity

The Harrogate Charity Beer Festival is set to take place on the 8th and 9th of March 2024 at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

This year’s festival, now in its 34th year, promises an unforgettable experience with over 40 cask ales and 10 kegged beers from celebrated breweries such as Black Sheep, Daleside, and others. Adding to the allure, local artisan gin producer Whittaker’s Gin, along with a selection of wine and prosecco, will be available for attendees seeking variety.

Live Entertainment and Six Nations Rugby

The festival promises an electrifying atmosphere with live music from popular local bands, including The Directors, and beats from the award-winning DJ Mark Green. Adding to the excitement, rugby fans will not miss out on the action, as we will be showcasing the Italy vs Scotland and England vs Ireland Six Nations Rugby matches on the big screen. It’s the perfect setting to enjoy great rugby with friends, old and new.

Supporting Local Charities

The Harrogate Charity Beer Festival is proud to support several local charities, including Martin House Children’s Hospice, Samaritans of Harrogate and District, Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), and Harrogate International Festivals. Each of these organisations plays a crucial role in our community, from providing hospice care for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses to reducing isolation and supporting the arts. Through your participation, we can help these charities continue their invaluable work.

Tickets

Prepaid entry starts from £20, with unlimited wristbands available from £50 for the Friday and £70 for the Saturday session, offering all-you-can-drink access to the festival’s wide selection of beverages. Tickets can be purchased online at www.harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk.

A Legacy of Giving

Having donated over £500,000 to local charities over its history, the Harrogate Charity Beer Festival is a testament to the power of community and the spirit of giving. “As Chairman of this year’s festival, I am immensely proud of what we achieve together,” says Craig Stephenson. “Your support not only makes this event possible but also helps us make a significant impact on our community. We look forward to welcoming you to two days filled with camaraderie, goodwill, and unforgettable memories.”

About Harrogate Round Table

Harrogate Round Table is part of a larger network of Tables across the UK and the world, dedicated to community service, fundraising, and fostering friendship and understanding among young men. The Harrogate Charity Beer Festival is one of many initiatives supported by the Round Table to benefit the local community and beyond.

See www.harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk