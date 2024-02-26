Harrogate Theatre Choir is bringing the Sound of Musicals to Boroughbridge

The renowned and entertaining Harrogate Theatre Choir certainly has a busy year ahead. Musical Director, Catherine Field-Leather, tells us more:

‘This season Harrogate Theatre Choir will be taking a stroll through the feel good musicals of the 1940s, 50s and 60s, often known as the Golden Age Musicals.

The music of Rodgers and Hammerstein will play a large part so expect favourites from Oklahoma, The King and I, The Sound of Music, South Pacific and Carousel, to name just a few. Contemporary musicals will not be overlooked however: Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson, Spring Awakening, Wicked, Jekyll and Hyde, The Greatest Showman and more will all be given the HTC special treatment.

If you are a Musical Theatre fan you will love HTC this season!’

This year, Harrogate Theatre Choir is going ‘on tour’ around some of the busy and thriving towns beyond Harrogate, and providing local entertainment for local people without the need to travel too far.

The Choir’s first concert of 2024 is in Boroughbridge on 9 March 2024 and the choir cannot wait to entertain the people who live either in the town or its surrounding villages.

‘Our plan this year is to raise funds for local charities that are important to the towns or villages in which we are performing. Our forthcoming concert ‘The Sound of Musicals’ will therefore be supporting Boroughbridge Community Charity and we hope local people will want to come along and enjoy a very entertaining evening, whilst at the same time support a worthy charity which provides a focus for community action in their town’, says the Choir’s recently appointed Chair, Andrew Forsyth.

Further concerts are planned in Otley and Ripley later in the year.

If you would like to come along to ‘The Sound of Musicals’, tickets can be purchased online by visiting: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/DCGH or by emailing the Secretary on htcsecretary17@gmail.com