Charity Life Drawing event

Yorkshire Charity Life Drawing is holding an all day Life Drawing event in aid of Leeds Charity Hospital and MNDA

On Sunday 24 March 2024, whether you are new to art or experienced, Chain Lane Community Hub is the venue for the inaugural Life Drawing event to raise funds for these amazing charities.

Following the tragic passing of work colleague Dominic Hartley at the age of 24, Geoff Almond wanted to raise funds for the charity chosen by Dominic’s parents, Leeds Hospital Fund. In addition following a year long Charity fundraising by Lorraine Bradley, MNDA was chosen as an addition Charity to benefit.

Geoff Almond said: Dominic was so kind and considerate and he was more like a son to me than a work colleague so I wanted to do something in his memory.

Further details can be found via the ticketing site https://bit.ly/YCLD2024 and also on Facebook and Instagram via @yorkshirecharitylifedrawing

The event is being held at Chain Lane Community Hub between 9:30 and 4:00. On Sunday 24 March. There is the choice of two rooms running concurrently (long and short poses) and options for morning or afternoon sessions or a discounted ‘All day’ pass. The event is also available via Zoom.