Rugby: Harrogate 14 York 14

Saturday 17 February 2024

This was a hard-fought match, played on an extremely heavy, muddy pitch, and both sides should be commended for their endeavours.

York came closest to scoring first. In the 14th minute, the ball was held up over the Harrogate line, resulting in a goal-line drop-out.

However, it was Harrogate who took the lead in the 27th minute. The ball was turned over in midfield and moved left for Kristan Dobson to break through the defence with a mazy run and score under the posts. Rory Macnab added the extras.

York equalised just before half-time. Breaking from defence in their own 22, the ball was kicked through resulting in a penalty try and a yellow card for Gate’s Tom Steene.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Gate took the lead within 5 minutes of half-time. Forward pressure saw Josh Peace drive over, with Rory Macnab again converting.

This lead only lasted 4 minutes as York drew level again. George Davies scored the try and Liam Hessay kicked the conversion.

Although there was still half an hour to play, no further scores ensued, and the match ended with a draw being a fair result given the conditions. York therefore retained top spot, with Gate moving up to second, 5 points behind, but 2 games in hand.

Teams:

Harrogate: Macnab, Miller, Dobson, Brook, Magee, Steene, Olley, Percival, Maycock, Butler, Pritchard, Brady (c), Coser, Hill, Kaisia. Replacements: Peace, Edgar, Toomey.

York: Hessay, Atkinson, Barrick, Fordy, Ashman, Davies, Ferguson, Hayes, Mills, Jackson, Evans, Croft, Fothergill (c), Bell, Stockton. Replacements: Consterdine, Layne, Peplinski.

Referee: Steve Penfold (Yorkshire Society)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

20 February 2024