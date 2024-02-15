Newton Faulkner will be coming to Harrogate Theatre this Spring (30 May 2024).

The English singer-songwriter is embarking on the second leg of his extensive ‘Feels Like Home Tour’ and will be playing a career-spanning set including highlights from his No1 double-platinum debut ‘Hand Built By Robots’, plus previewing cuts from his eagerly awaited new studio album – due for release in 2024.

Kicking off with an appearance at Liverpool’s Hangar 34 on 27 April, the ‘tour will see the Reigate singer-songwriter taking in shows all across England, concluding at Holmfirth’s Picturedrome on 1 June.

See https://newtonfaulkner.com/ for tickets

Saturday-27-Apr Liverpool Hangar 34

Sunday-28-Apr Lincoln The Drill

Tuesday-30-Apr Farsley Old Woollen Mill

Thursday-02-May Stockton Arc

Friday-10-May Cambridge Junction

Tuesday-14-May Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Friday-17-May Southampton 1865

Tuesday-21-May Buxton Opera House

Wednesday-22-May Southport Atkinson

Thursday-30-May Harrogate Theatre

Saturday-01-Jun Holmfirth Picturedrome

Newton Faulkner is continually adjusting to a music landscape dominated by flux, he’s moved from the phenomenal success of his debut album ‘Hand Built By Robots’ to the surging triumph of ‘Write It On Your Skin’; from ‘Studio Zoo’ – which was the first album ever to be live streamed online while being recorded, and was also recorded and released in just five weeks – to the sumptuous ‘Human Love’ plus multiple other records over his incredible 15 year career so far.

He’s now taking this moment to record his next collection of songs. This time a little more production heavy but still full of powerful vocals and his signature guitar sound weaved through the mix. Newton in the past has often found himself in his home studio working away solo, but not for this next record or in fact this tour. The next phase for Newton is full of collaboration which you can feel in the music to come. Seeing these songs come to life on stage is going to be nothing short of joyous.