On a crisp and misty Saturday morning, the tranquil Woodhouse Moor transformed into a bustling hub of energy, hosting a gathering of over 750 participants and volunteers for the Red Kite Teacher Training Parkrun Takeover.

With registrations from across the Red Kite Teacher Training partnership and beyond, the event served as a fabulous occasion for the Red Kite team to celebrate the teaching profession.

Victoria Lickley, Director of Red Kite Teacher Training, kicked off the run with a warm welcome, giving a nod to passionate educators and aspiring teachers.

Adding a vibrant touch to the misty landscape, a splattering of custom Red Kite Teacher Training Big Bobble Hats adorned the participants and volunteers, creating a vivid spectacle and bringing together the wider community.

The Red Kite Education Team, composed of representatives from Red Kite Alliance, Red Kite Teaching School Hub and Red Kite Teacher Training, blended with dedicated regular volunteers.

Together, they worked to ensure the smooth execution of the event, a testament to the collaborative effort that makes Parkrun possible across the country, week in and week out.

Red Kite Teacher Training thanks everyone who joined this event, contributing to its success and helping amplify the message of teaching as a career worth embracing.