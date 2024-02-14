Man who called-in his own drink driving now heading to court

At just before midday on Monday 12 February 2024 police received a call from a man who said that he was “drink driving and doesn’t know what he is doing.”

A roadside breath test was carried out and the driver blew 118 at the side of the road, the legal limit is 35. The man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The 52-year-old man from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, has now been charged with drink-driving.

Evidential breath-test at the police station, he recorded 123 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He has been bailed to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 February.