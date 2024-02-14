George Fisher open their 2nd store in Harrogate

One of England’s oldest outdoor retailers George Fisher has opened a store in Harrogate.

They opened their first store, in Keswick, 67 years ago – this is the second store.

Chris Tiso, CEO of Tiso & George Fisher said:

As a historic town on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, Harrogate has a local demographic we believe will appreciate the unique George Fisher proposition of premium outdoor products. There are many locally who enjoy the amazing Dales for walking, climbing, hiking and watersports which our brands perfectly cater for.

This is a significant move for George Fisher and we will be investing our efforts to ensure that we bring all of the quality and expertise associated with the brand.

We know that Harrogate like Keswick enjoys an all-year-round tourism market due to its excellent shopping, leisure and outdoor attractions. Plus, who can resist an afternoon tea at Bettys?

Harrogate is one of the best places to shop in the UK and we believe that all these factors will ensure George Fisher thrives and becomes a key destination in this historic town.