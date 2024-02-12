Trailer theft in Harrogate

The iFor Williams trailer was stolen from a farm in the Follifoot area of Harrogate on Saturday 27 January 2024 between 9.30pm and 9.37pm.

The registration number was removed prior to it being stolen. The trailer is an iFor Williams, LM106G (10×6’62), 2700KG flatbed. The trailer was equipped with drop sides, headboard, tailboard, 8’ steel loading skids & prop stand. The serial number on the trailer – 5081013 Chassis no – B+439800.

If you see the stolen trailer, or know where it is, please email Phil.Evans1@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 160 Phil Evans.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240017411.