Harrogate RUFC: Pontefract 16 Harrogate 38

Saturday 3 February 2024

An improved second-half performance saw Harrogate come away from the trip to Pontefract as comfortable winners.

Playing with the slope, Harrogate was quick off the blocks. A cross-kick from Rory Macnab in the second minute was collected by Orisi Katalau, who went over for a score that Macnab converted.

In the 7th minute, however, as Pontefract attacked, Gate was reduced to 14 men. Pete Olley, in attempting to intercept, knocked on and was yellow-carded.

During this period, Liam Kaye kicked a penalty for Pontefract to reduce the arrears, but Macnab was unable to reply in kind with a penalty opportunity two minutes later.

Harrogate continued to concede penalties, even when restored to a full compliment. Unfortunately for Pontefract, Kaye missed 2 attempts, and they were penalised just after the half hour. Gate pressure led to Sam Brady crossing the line for an unconverted try.

Gate conceded another penalty straight from the re-start. This enabled Pontefract to take play into Gate’s 22. Gate gave away further penalties, and Pontefract got their reward as Josh Milthorpe went over for a try.

Despite a change of kicker, the try was not converted. However, Max Copley was successful on the stroke of half-time to make the score 11 – 12 as Gate gave away yet another penalty.

Harrogate started the second half like the first. Inside 2 minutes, Kodie Brook scored with Macnab converting. Ten minutes later with Pontefract down to 14 men, Harry Butler got Gate’s bonus point try, converted by Macnab.

Pontefract suffered a second yellow card in the 54th minute, and Gate took immediate advantage. Kodie Brook went over for his second try of the match, but Macnab’s conversion attempt hit the post.

Pontefract continued to play expansive rugby and was rewarded in the 67th minute when Ciaran Tucker got their second try, though the conversion was again unsuccessful.

With just under 5 minutes to go, Gate got their 6th try. The ball was moved left enabling Conor Miller to break through and following neat handling, Richard Kaisia scored with Macnab converting.

As time ran out, Pontefract was on the attack looking for a consolation score. This led to Harrogate being reduced to 13 men, with Guy Coser and then Jacob Percival being yellow-carded. However, no score was forthcoming and Harrogate ran out 38 – 16 winners.

This weekend’s game is at home to Alnwick, kick-off 2pm.

Teams

Pontefract: Copley, Milthorpe, Ketteridge, Spears, Tucker, Kaye (c), Wollaston, Potts, Pickersgill, Hough, Matthews, Lund, Nyanjowa, Knox, Millard. Replacements: Fawcett, Wilson, Reynolds.

Harrogate: Dobson, Miller, Brook, Kaisia, Katalau, Macnab, Olley, Percival, Butler, Peace, Pritchard, Brady (c), Coser, Dodds, Hill. Replacements: Gray, Steene, Wickham.

Referee: Sam Potts (Yorkshire Society)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

7 February 2024