New settlement to be removed from planning blueprint for Selby area

A proposed new settlement looks set to be removed from proposals for a wide-ranging planning document covering the Selby area.

Heronby, which was earmarked for land near Stillingfleet, had been a key development to deliver long-term housing growth needs for the area up to 2040.

But North Yorkshire Council’s executive members were told today (Tuesday, February 6) that due to concerns raised about the highways impact of the new settlement which cannot be fully resolved at this stage, the proposals should be removed from the plan and that further consultation is undertaken.

Members of the executive also recommended to full council that four new sites are added in Eggborough, Hambleton, North Duffield and Hensall for a total of 301 homes.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open for business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: The revised plan recommends removing the Heronby settlement proposal and adding in new allocations for housing in the villages of Hambleton, North Duffield, Hensall and Eggborough. In addition to these alterations, a number of changes have been made to the wording of the policy to address issues raised at the previous consultation. If approved by full council, these will all now be considered as part of the consultation process before coming back before councillors for final approval.

The Local Plan sets out where development will take place across the former Selby area. It will also set out policies and strategies that planning applications will be considered against.

If approved, the consultation for proposals for the Selby area will run for six weeks from March 8 to April 19. Further details will be available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/planning-policy/planning-policy-your-local-area