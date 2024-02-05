Savouring success for North Yorkshire food and drink industry

A plethora of homemade baked goods, craft beer and other artisan food and drink descended on Parliament this week, after I was proud to host a North Yorkshire Food Day to showcase the regions unbeatable small business producers.

At the packed event, we were delighted to have the Prime Minister and of course, MP for Richmond (Yorks) in attendance, chatting to the exhibitors about how and why they decided to set up their business. He reaffirmed his support for small businesses in his home region of North Yorkshire. We were also delighted to be joined by food and drink experts from the departments of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Business and Trade, MPs, ministers and shadow ministers from across the House, staff from the Commons and Lords and regional representatives from God’s Own Country.

From Thirsk and Malton, we had the Original Baker with homemade pies and sausage rolls, an array of refreshing blends of apple juice from family-run Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice and Florian Poirot representing our great constituency with his famous macaroons and chocolates. From Harrogate and Knaresborough, Spirit of Harrogate with their famous Slingsby Gin and Yorkshire Flapjack with their incredible array of flavours. From Richmond and the Prime Minister’s own constituency we welcomed the deliciously crisp Thornborough Cider. From York Central and York Outer we had Brew York and Ainsty Ales Brewery & Taproom. Scarbrough and Whitby brought us the Whitby Distillery and from Selby and Ainsty, with a stunning array of baked goods, we had 23rd Street Food Co.

Andrew Jones MP, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said: Our area has some fantastic food and drink companies, so it was great to host this event in the House of Commons and create a platform to showcase our region. The purpose of the event was to bring a Taste of North Yorkshire to Parliament and to promote an important sector in our local economy. It was a highly successful and very busy event. There were companies from right across our county and it was a real team effort. Thank you to Slingsby Gin and the Yorkshire Flapjack Company for representing Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Amidst the picturesque landscapes of our great county, a culinary renaissance is taking place as local food and drinks businesses continue to thrive despite the challenges faced by the industry following the pandemic. Yet, North Yorkshire’s small businesses have proved as resilient as Yorkshire folk always are.

The significance of supporting local business cannot be overstated, fostering a sense of community and preserving the unique character of North Yorkshire’s towns and villages. By choosing to dine, sip, and shop locally, we contribute to the vibrancy of our high streets and the sustainability of our small businesses here in North Yorkshire. I am so grateful to each and every one of those who attended and hope to host a similar event next year.