A59 at Kex Gill to close following further movement

The A59 at Kex Gill, between Skipton and Blubberhouses near Harrogate, will close at 6.30pm tonight (Friday, February 2) to ensure the safety of all road users.

After a crack appeared in the verge last week, North Yorkshire Council’s highways team installed two-way traffic lights to keep vehicles away from that side of the road for safety reasons and to prevent further movement.

Since then, engineers have been carrying out investigations, monitoring the area and considering the most effective repair scheme.

However, there has been further movement of the road caused by poor weather conditions and heavy rain in recent weeks. A decision has been made to fully close the A59 at Kex Gill for the safety of the travelling public.

A signed diversion will be in place during the closure and highways teams will carry out a repair as soon as possible.

The council hopes to have further information next week regarding the length of time the closure will remain in place.