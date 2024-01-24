Police appeal after theft of £600 of clothes from TK MAXX in Harrogate

Police have issued CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to following a retail theft in Harrogate.

It happened at TK MAXX in the Victoria Shopping Centre at about 3pm on 29 November 2023 and involved a woman entering the store and taking four coats as well as a bag full of clothing without paying, with a total value of about £600.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image as they believe she will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Jamie.Kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230227510 when passing on information.