Appeal to locate missing teenager

Police are appealing for information about a missing teenager.

Phan, 15, also known as Ken, was last seen in Hemingbrough, Selby, just before 7am today. He was wearing white trainers, a navy coat a navy jacket and a cream-coloured rucksack. He may now be in the County Durham area.

Officers are urgently searching for him. If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately – dial 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting, quoting reference NYP-23012024-0052.