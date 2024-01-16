Violent incident in Harrogate

Harrogate Police have issued an appeal for an incident that took place two months ago.

The incident happened on Sunday, 12 November 2023 at 6:15am.

It involved two men on Station Parade, with one receiving injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email jonathan.carass2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC193 Carass.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230215138 when passing on information.