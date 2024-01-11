Tim Forber to be the next Chief Constable of North Yorkshire

Tim Forber, the PFCC’s recommendation for the next Chief Constable for North Yorkshire, was formally endorsed by the Police, Fire and Crime Panel at a confirmation hearing earlier today (Thursday 11 January 2024), as is statutorily required

Tim Forber

Presently serving as Deputy Chief Constable at South Yorkshire Police

From St Helens, Merseyside

From a policing family, with a father that was a police officer for over 36 years.

Married to a serving Detective Constable in West Yorkshire Police, with a daughter and two sons.

27 years operational experience in both uniform and detective roles, across four large metropolitan police forces.

Educated at Cowley High School in St Helens, he joined the Metropolitan Police in 1996 after completing a law degree at university, as well as a post-graduate diploma in legal practice.

Initial posting was to Richmond and Twickenham where he joined the CID in 1998. In 2000 he was promoted to Detective Sergeant at Peckham, followed by promotion to Detective Inspector at Lambeth in 2002. In 2004 he was promoted to DCI as the crime manager for North Lambeth based at Kennington.

In 2005 he joined West Yorkshire Police as Detective Superintendent, as a Senior Investigating Officer on the force Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, based in Bradford.

Led a significant number of murder and kidnap investigations as well as a range of other major enquiries.

In 2010 he was promoted to Chief Superintendent in Greater Manchester Police where he undertook a number of roles, including three years as the Divisional Commander at Oldham.

In addition to his law degree, Tim holds an MSc in Police Leadership and Management from the University of Leicester, as well as an MBA with Distinction from Durham Business School.

Tim Forber joined South Yorkshire Police as Assistant Chief Constable in December 2016 and was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in June 2021.

Tim Forber said: I am hugely honoured to be appointed Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police. I am looking forward to working tirelessly on behalf of the communities of York and North Yorkshire to ensure they have an outstanding police service.

The candidates were also interviewed by internal and external stakeholders.

PFCC, Zoe Metcalfe said: I am delighted that the Police, Fire and Crime Panel have endorsed my recommendation for Tim to be appointed as North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable. During the interview process he demonstrated his depth of experience and commitment to collaboration and local neighbourhood policing across rural and urban areas. I have every confidence he has the right qualities to drive forward North Yorkshire Police to be an outstanding service and to keep people safe and feeling safe.

Tim’s starting date will be confirmed shortly.