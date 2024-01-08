NYMR celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Registered charity and heritage attraction, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week 2024 (5th – 11th Feb) by showcasing their 9 apprentices.

The apprenticeship programme at the NYMR features a combination of theory and hands-on experience, with apprentices going to college one day a week and then having the opportunity to put this theory into practice four days a week at the NYMR, working alongside teams on the ground learning all the tricks of the trade.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2024 is “Skills for Life”, and the NYMR are well equipped to provide skills with the two main areas with apprentices being traction and rolling stock and lineside conservation.

Traction and rolling stock currently have 4 apprentices, 3 based at Motive Power Department and one at Carriage & Wagon. Jacob Swinburn, 2nd year training to be a steamfitter, Cameron Ross, 2nd year training to be a machinist, Charlie Bauckham, 1st year working currently in the boiler and fabrication department, Beau Horrigan, 1st year training to be a coach fitter. They are all studying at Middlesbrough College TTE, doing level 3 Engineering Maintenance.

Nick Simpson, Motive Power Department Manager at the NYMR said: Apprenticeships at the NYMR are an incredible opportunity for anyone willing to get stuck in. With the right enthusiasm and willingness to learn, you can really progress into a fantastic career here. I’m proof of that, alongside the eight other members of our staff in the department that all did our apprenticeship here and are still working full time. I know how beneficial this opportunity can be for young people which is why I’ve worked with over 20 apprentices at the NYMR and try to take on at least two new apprentices each year.

Since September 2019, the Lineside conservation team have worked very closely with the North York Moors National Park , funding 12 Countryside Worker Apprentices over their 2-year course through the National Lottery Heritage Fund Project, Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey. With continued commitment to the scheme, the current apprentices are Aleisha Bell, Olivia Coman, Jasper Gray, Tom Pearson, Level 2, and Xander Pearson, Level 4.

Charlie Bauckham, 1st year working currently in the boiler and fabrication department, said: It’s great, I wouldn’t like to do anything else now. The best bit is getting inside the engines and finding out how they work. Getting to know the team and the social aspect of making friends is also as good as getting my hands dirty.

Kerry Fieldhouse, Lineside Conservation & Sustainability Manager, said, “The apprentices have the unique opportunity to learn traditional countryside management and nature conservation skills in the National Park and on a working heritage railway. Conservation is one of our key charitable objectives and managing our lineside to protect and enhance biodiversity, is a key function. The partnership with the apprentices compliments our NYMR Lineside Conservation Volunteers and ensures we are part of landscape scale conservation initiatives.”

Xander Pearson, Level 4 Countryside Worker Apprentice, said: During my Level 2 apprenticeship I learned countless new countryside management skills and my self-confidence has grown massively. I am now onto a Level 4 apprenticeship, providing me with a chance to step up in my career and prove my capabilities.

To find out more about the NYMR and their apprenticeship programme, visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/apprenticeship-schemes