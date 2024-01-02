Free support event for people with Parkinson’s in Harrogate

People affected by Parkinson’s living in and around Harrogate and North Yorkshire are invited to a free support and information event on Wednesday 17 January 2024.

Taking place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate, the event is organised by the Harrogate NHS Parkinson’s multidisciplinary team, who will highlight all the services and support available to people with the condition. Consultant Dr Ipshita Scarrott will give a research update and attendees can access demonstrations and a range of activities.

The free forum is sponsored and supported by the Parkinson’s UK Harrogate branch. The charity’s Chief Executive Caroline Rassell will be speaking at the event, updating guests on Parkinson’s UK’s latest work. Branch members will also be on hand to offer friendly advice and guidance.

Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive at Parkinson’s UK, said: It can be a huge shock to get a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Adapting to life with the condition is often hard for the person affected and their loved ones, too. But we know that accessing the right information and advice and meeting others with shared experiences can make all the difference. That’s why I’m delighted to attend this Harrogate forum, to meet the local Parkinson’s community and the fantastic teams supporting them.

Dr Rosaria Buccoliero, Consultant Neurologist at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: We know there are around 153,000 people in the UK living with Parkinson’s, including 12,000 in the Yorkshire and Humber region. We are all united towards a common goal: providing excellent quality of care to our Parkinson’s patients.

Harrogate Hospital Parkinson’s Information Forum takes place on 17 January 2024 from 4-6pm at the Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AH. To book a free place, email John Sheepy, john.sheepy@harrogateparkinsons.co.uk or 07811 126534 or Christine Taylor on 07786 008238.

There are around 365 Parkinson’s UK local groups throughout the UK, which are run by volunteers who are trained and supported by Parkinson’s UK staff.

To find support and activities available locally, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support