Man arrested after Tadcaster man dies following serious injuries

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Tadcaster.

At 7.20am on Tuesday 26 December2023, our Force Control Room received a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service who had been called to Rosemary Court in the town.

A person was reporting a man with serious injuries at the location.

Both police and paramedics attended the scene and a short time later a man was pronounced dead.

He has been named as 23-year-old Luke Miller from the Tadcaster area.

The area surrounding the scene was closed while officers and specialist teams carried out enquiries and the initial investigation.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are also supporting officers at the scene with specialist screening equipment to allow a thorough investigation to take place.

Luke’s parents have issued the following tribute: There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke. Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.

Anyone who has information, no matter how small, and has not yet spoken with officers, is urged to contact them as a matter of urgency. We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who heard or saw anything in the area surrounding Rosemary Court in the early hours leading up to the man’s death.

You can provide information by calling 101 and speaking with our Force Control Room.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230244233.