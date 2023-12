The Commonwealth War Graves Foundation (CWGF) at Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate hosted the fifth annual Candlelit Christmas Remembrance on Sunday 17December 2023.

At the event, members of the public were provided with battery-operated tealights to place on the graves of the fallen which will be followed by a short service of Remembrance.

The Candlelit Christmas Remembrance was the inspiration of local woman Benji Walker who had seen images of CWGC cemeteries in Europe lit by candlelight.