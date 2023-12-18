Free cinema trip for Harrogate military families 

Armed Forces families in Harrogate were treated to a free screening of the Christmas film, The Grinch, thanks to military children’s charity, Little Troopers.

The families attended the screening at the ODEON in Harrogate was part of the charity’s Christmas Smiles campaign to bring smiles to the faces of forces children this December.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, comments: Christmas Smiles is all about bringing smiles to military children, especially those who will have a parent deployed during the holidays. We know there are lots of military children in Harrogate so it was wonderful to be able to bring lots of these children together and get them excited for Christmas by watching a festive film.

The cinema event is just one of many things that Little Troopers is doing to support military children this Christmas. The charity has distributed 2,500 Christmas Smiles boxes to military children across the UK, as well as hosting several online events to reach children in more remote locations and those based overseas.

Little Troopers supports all children who have a parent in the British Armed Forces. The charity provides year-round resources that parents and schools can tap into to help support military children including its All Together deployment club, Little Troopers at School programme and the charity’s dedicated Therapy Programme. For more information visit www.littletroopers.net