A1(M) closed in North Yorkshire due to collision

Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised that the A1(M) is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle collision.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 50 (Ripon) and 51 (Leeming Bar) was closed following the incident at around 11am today (Monday 18 December 2023).

The southbound carriageway was also closed shortly afterwards.

Emergency services are at the scene and there are delays of 10-15 minutes in both directions. There are two miles of congestion on the northbound carriageway and one mile on the southbound carriageway.