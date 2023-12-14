Traffic bulletin: A1(M) closed in North Yorkshire following collision – junctions 52 (Catterick Central) and 50 including the junction 52 slip road

Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised that the A1(M) is closed in both directions following an earlier collision.

National Highways was alerted to the incident at 11.17pm on Wednesday 13 December 2023 and the road was closed between junctions 50 (Baldersby Interchange) and 51 (Leeming Bar Interchange).

The northbound carriageway remains closed between those junctions, including the junction 50 entry slip road.

The southbound carriageway is closed between junctions 52 (Catterick Central) and 50 including the junction 52 slip road.

Diversion routes are as follows:

Northbound – Hollow Triangle – Exit at J50 and take the 2nd exit off the roundabout onto the A6055 Continue on the A6055 Re-join the A1M at J51

Southbound – Solid Square – Exit the A1M southbound at J52. At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A6055 (signed Catterick Village, Marne Barrack). Continue on the A6055 for approx. 6 miles to the next roundabout at Lemming Interchange. At Lemming Interchange take the 2nd exit. Proceed to the next roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the J51 merge slip road. Re-join A1M southbound at J51.