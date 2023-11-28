Fraudster who targeted Harrogate woman jailed

A serial fraudster who manipulated women into giving him hundreds of thousands of pounds has been jailed for more than eight years.

Marc Raven, 61, claimed he was a successful businessman, and deceived one Harrogate woman into marrying him and selling her home.

The web of lies he told eventually collapsed – but not before he had caused “immeasurable damage” to her and her family.

At York Crown Court on 26 September 2023, Raven, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to fraud against two women.

Marc Raven has also been known as Marc Bookey, Marc Cohen and Marc Stewart.

One victim met Raven through a dating app in January 2018, and they were married by October.

Raven told her he had a large amount of money in a Singaporean bank account that he was having difficulty accessing. He encouraged her to sell her home in Harrogate and use the money to live on, making her believe they would soon be buying a property worth more than £1 million.

Meanwhile, he was taking money from her, with the promise he would pay her back when his money arrived. They made offers on a number of houses, but this would never progress, with Raven blaming the sellers.

It was not until October 2019 that Raven’s lies fell apart. Between June 2018 and May 2019, the victim had transferred him more than £200,000. She had to declare herself bankrupt and move in with family.

Raven was arrested by North Yorkshire Police officers. During the course of their investigation into him, they discovered another victim in Singapore.

Raven had begun a relationship with her in 2016, and the following year he contacted her to say he had been hospitalised in Dubai, and needed money to pay medical fees and customs fines. In reality, Raven was fit and well in the UK. Between July 2017 and August 2018, the victim transferred about £100,000 to Raven.

When interviewed by North Yorkshire Police, Raven continued to claim that he had money in Singapore. As part of the investigation, international financial enquiries were carried out there, showing his claims were false.

At York Crown Court on 27 November 2023, Raven was sentenced to eight years and one month in jail.

In a personal statement read at court, the daughter of the woman Raven married said: The damage Marc has done to my family is immeasurable, and no punishment will ever repair the damage he’s done to my mum. I just hope that he’s unable to cause this much harm and pain to anyone again.