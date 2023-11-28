Children’s Carols at Ripley Castle Market

School children from the Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School, will be singing Christmas Carols at Ripley Castle’s free Christmas Market, delivered by Real Markets.

The performance, which takes place between 11.30 and 12.30 on Sunday 10 December 2023 in the castle courtyard is raising money for a new reflection garden for the school. Around 40 children will perform classic carols including Little Donkey, Silent Night, and Away in a Manger.

Teacher Charlotte Holstein, said: Ripley Endowed CE Primary School are delighted to take part in raising money for our reflection garden. Attending the Christmas market with our choir will be a great start in this fundraising journey. The reflection garden will be a space of tranquillity and peace for both pupils and staff alike. We aim to deliver this reflection garden by following our three C values: community, compassion, and courage. This space will provide children with a sensory experience. It will be a calm space for nature and reflection.

Real Markets’ mission is to champion local, specialist, and independent producers and makers. Their monthly Ripley market will continue after Christmas throughout the year, on the last Sunday of the month (excluding January). Visitors will also have free access to Ripley Castle’s grounds and gardens on market day.

The Christmas special will also feature a special resident of the North Pole, as Father Christmas visits the market from 10am until 11.15am. There’s also entertainment from Otley’s Rhythm Camp Events, with Christmassy children’s craft activities on offer throughout the day, including making festive card designs and glass lantern creating.

Lucy Allen, director of Real Markets, said: There will be plenty of family fun at our Christmas market on 10 December in this fairy tale setting, and with free access to the castle gardens and grounds, it offers a great day out. Real Markets is all about supporting local people, so we’re proud to welcome local children raising money for their school.

Real Markets runs a number of long-standing Yorkshire markets, including monthly markets and farmers’ markets in Ilkley, Grassington, Otley and Harrogate, as well as Ripley Castle. Its ethos is to support local, small, specialist and independent businesses to benefit the local community and help local producers and makers thrive.

The special Christmas market is open on Sunday 10 December from 10am to 3pm.