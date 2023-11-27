Joseph Ferraro Hair win Best Salon Team Award for Yorkshire

On Monday, 26 November Joseph Ferraro Hair, won Best Salon Team in Yorkshire at the Salon Awards in Manchester.

The awards have 9-categories, and are judged by industry experts for each area.

Joseph Ferraro said:

In 2020 I won the Best Image award, and This award is for the Best Salon Team – so this one is a credit to the whole team.

This award is a collective, and about everyone – I am really happy about winning this award.

I don’t think there is any salon that does what we do – we have done Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week.

and we are going to be involved in a lot more shows, such as with Dolce & Gabbana, so the guys have won international credit.

We have always looked to elevate ourselves and never just rest on our laurels. We have never said we have won that, and that’s enough, we always wanted to push ourselves with our collections, and our shoots.

It’s important to push yourself creatively, to go to the next step, otherwise you can become stagnant, and you used to be good.