John Bishop

John Bishop back to the Harrogate Convention Centre for 2024

27 November 2023

Comedian John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best – with a new UK stand-up tour for 2024. After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.

His huge tour kicks off in Bromley on 9 March and will play 57 dates at a host of venues throughout next year, including two nights at the iconic London Palladium.

Comedian John Bishop, Harrogate Convention Centre – 11 May 2024

Announcing the new tour, John said:

I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, ‘Back At It’. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.

John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig in 2000, John was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1); ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1), ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ (ITV1) and four series of the critically acclaimed ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ (W Channel) which saw him chatting one to one with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and sport. Other TV credits include two series of ’The John Bishop Show’ (ITV1), ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC1) and the documentary John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf (ITV1).

John is co-host of the podcast Three Little Words. With writer, actor and director Tony Pitts, the two friends talk to fascinating people about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs. The show features a rich mix of guests, from world famous musicians and actors, to scientists, politicians, artists and sports stars. Past guests have included Robbie Williams, John Cleese, Sebastian Faulks and Professor Brian Cox.

Most recently, John starred in the four month UK & Ireland tour of Mother Goose with Ian McKellen, which included a hugely successful run in London’s West End.

Tickets to on sale on 1 December 2023.

 

 

John Bishop – Back At It 2024 Tour Dates

9-10 March

Bromley: Churchill Theatre

20 March

Dorking Halls

21 March

Guildford: G Live

22-23 March

London Palladium

2 May

Southend: Cliffs Pavilion

4 May

Aylesbury: Waterside*

8 May

Buxton: Opera House

9 May

Scunthorpe: Baths Hall

11 May

Harrogate: Convention Centre

12 May

Newcastle-upon-Tyne: O2 City Hall

16 May

Bradford: St Georges Hall

17 May

Halifax: Victoria Theatre

18 May

Stockton: Globe*

19 May

Sunderland: Empire Theatre

4-5 July

Stoke-on-Trent: Regent Theatre

6 July

Warrington: Parr Hall*

11 July

Ipswich: Regent Theatre

13 July

Milton Keynes Theatre*

14 July

Wolverhampton: The Civic at the Halls

5-6 September

York: Barbican

7 September

Dunfermline: Alhambra Theatre*

8 September

Inverness: Eden Court

14 September

Edinburgh: Usher Hall*

18 September

Paisley: Town Hall

19-20 September

Perth: Concert Hall

21 September

Dundee: Caird Hall

24 October

Basingstoke: Anvil Arts

25-26 October

Hastings: White Rock Theatre

27 October

Croydon: Fairfield Halls

31 October

Warwick: Arts Centre

1 November

Blackpool: Opera House

2 November

Scarborough: Spa Grand Hall*

3 November

New Brighton: Floral Pavilion*

7 November

Stockport: Plaza

8 November

Peterborough: New Theatre

9 November

Cambridge: Corn Exchange*

14-15 November

Oxford: New Theatre

16 November

Bexhill: De La Warr Pavilion*

17 November

Tunbridge Wells: Assembly Halls*

*Early Show & Evening Show

