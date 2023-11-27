John Bishop back to the Harrogate Convention Centre for 2024

Comedian John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best – with a new UK stand-up tour for 2024. After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.

His huge tour kicks off in Bromley on 9 March and will play 57 dates at a host of venues throughout next year, including two nights at the iconic London Palladium.

Comedian John Bishop, Harrogate Convention Centre – 11 May 2024

Announcing the new tour, John said: I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, ‘Back At It’. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.

John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig in 2000, John was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1); ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1), ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ (ITV1) and four series of the critically acclaimed ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ (W Channel) which saw him chatting one to one with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and sport. Other TV credits include two series of ’The John Bishop Show’ (ITV1), ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC1) and the documentary John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf (ITV1).

John is co-host of the podcast Three Little Words. With writer, actor and director Tony Pitts, the two friends talk to fascinating people about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs. The show features a rich mix of guests, from world famous musicians and actors, to scientists, politicians, artists and sports stars. Past guests have included Robbie Williams, John Cleese, Sebastian Faulks and Professor Brian Cox.

Most recently, John starred in the four month UK & Ireland tour of Mother Goose with Ian McKellen, which included a hugely successful run in London’s West End.

Tickets to on sale on 1 December 2023.

John Bishop – Back At It 2024 Tour Dates

9-10 March Bromley: Churchill Theatre 20 March Dorking Halls 21 March Guildford: G Live 22-23 March London Palladium 2 May Southend: Cliffs Pavilion 4 May Aylesbury: Waterside* 8 May Buxton: Opera House 9 May Scunthorpe: Baths Hall 11 May Harrogate: Convention Centre 12 May Newcastle-upon-Tyne: O2 City Hall 16 May Bradford: St Georges Hall 17 May Halifax: Victoria Theatre 18 May Stockton: Globe* 19 May Sunderland: Empire Theatre 4-5 July Stoke-on-Trent: Regent Theatre 6 July Warrington: Parr Hall* 11 July Ipswich: Regent Theatre 13 July Milton Keynes Theatre* 14 July Wolverhampton: The Civic at the Halls 5-6 September York: Barbican 7 September Dunfermline: Alhambra Theatre* 8 September Inverness: Eden Court 14 September Edinburgh: Usher Hall* 18 September Paisley: Town Hall 19-20 September Perth: Concert Hall 21 September Dundee: Caird Hall 24 October Basingstoke: Anvil Arts 25-26 October Hastings: White Rock Theatre 27 October Croydon: Fairfield Halls 31 October Warwick: Arts Centre 1 November Blackpool: Opera House 2 November Scarborough: Spa Grand Hall* 3 November New Brighton: Floral Pavilion* 7 November Stockport: Plaza 8 November Peterborough: New Theatre 9 November Cambridge: Corn Exchange* 14-15 November Oxford: New Theatre 16 November Bexhill: De La Warr Pavilion* 17 November Tunbridge Wells: Assembly Halls*

*Early Show & Evening Show