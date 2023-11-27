Christmas arrives at Thorp Perrow

Santa’s annual visit to Thorp Perrow Arboretum, near Bedale, began today with much excitement from young visitors.

Santa, Mrs Claus and their elf helpers welcomed their first visitors of the season to the Grotto after a chilly woodland walk through the Arboretum.

Inside, the visitors were treated to a walk through the miniature world of forest fairies and their woodland creature companions in the dell before discovering the polar circle and its arctic animals. Round the corner in the stable, the visitors said hello to the pygmy goats, Jenny, Bella, Olaf, and Gaston, and then explored the elves’ bedroom. After a chat with Santa, promises to be good were rewarded with a gift to take home.

Natasha Ropner, who lives at Thorp Perrow with Sir Henry Ropner and their children, said: We’re really pleased to be welcoming our visitors to Thorp Perrow’s Grotto again this year. There’s festive magic in the air throughout the Arboretum so do come along and enjoy our winter experience.

Santa will be at Thorp Perrow between 25 November and 24 December 2023. Tickets can be booked online at www.thorpperrow.com