£600 stolen from Costa Coffee at Leeming Bar services

Costa Coffee at Leeming Bar services was burgled and £600 was stolen.

Between 9pm on Saturday 11 November and 9am on Sunday 12 November.

Police are looking to identify the man in the picture.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email harry.vallely@nothyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC982 Vallely.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230215117.