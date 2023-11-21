Tockwith Show takes a break…but the show will go on!

The organisers of Tockwith Agricultural Show – one of the largest to be held in the region – have decided to take a one-year break to try and recruit more volunteer helpers, and also to review the content and structure of the event.

The decision was discussed at the Society’s AGM, and unanimously approved at the following Committee meeting.

Georgina Watson, the Committee Chair, who had planned to step down, has agreed to stay in place until a new Chair can be appointed, and says that after the discussion at the AGM and the Committee meeting she now feels confident about the Show’s long-term future.

Georgina said: Although it’s obviously disappointing to have to cancel the 2024 show this does give us a really valuable opportunity to take a look at every aspect of the show and in particular to find ways of spreading the workload.

A number of new people have already come forward to offer to help and the committee have decided to make the focus of 2024 a number of smaller events to help promote the show and raise awareness within the community.