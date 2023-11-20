A1(M) in County Durham closed in both directions after overhead power lines come down

Drivers are advised of potential delays as the A1(M) in County Durham has been closed for safety in both directions this afternoon (20 November) due to fallen power cables.

The carriageway is currently closed north and southbound between junctions 59 (Coatham) and 60 (Bradbury). Electrical engineers are at the scene, with National Highways and police also attending.

National Highways was alerted to the incident at around 4.45pm.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journey and avoid the area if at all possible. They may also wish to re-route or delay their journey.

Diversion Route

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol:

Exit the A1(M) at J59 and at the end of the slip road take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A167.

Follow the A167 for approx. 5 miles to the roundabout with the A689 at Rushyford.

Take the 3rd exit onto the A689 eastbound and continue to re-join the A1(M) at J60.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol:

Follow the above diversion route in reverse.