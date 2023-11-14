Still time to sign up for Strictly Get Dancing

Couples who want to put their best foot forward still have time to sign up for the Martin House Children’s Hospice Strictly Get Dancing challenge.

The hospice is appealing for people from across the Yorkshire region to take part in its annual event, which sees couples compete to win the glitter ball trophy in a glitzy show night at Headingley Stadium in Leeds next spring.

Couples learn a Latin or ballroom dance before going head to head on the dance floor, in front of friends and family, and a panel of judges.

Maddie Bentley, events manager at Martin House, said: Strictly Get Dancing is one of the most rewarding experiences to take part in. Our dancers always have an amazing time as they learn a new skill and make new friends as they train for the competition.

Competitors begin five weeks of dance training for the show in the new year, while also raising sponsorship to support Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

The hospice provides respite, emergency, symptom control and end of life care to children and their families from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with bereavement support.

Maddie added: Our last Strictly Get Dancing raised nearly £40,000, and we’re hoping to raise even more this time, so we can continue to provide the specialist support children and their families need. We’re looking for couples who want to take on a new challenge and have fun while they raise money for this vital service.

As well as couples, colleagues and friends can team up to take part in Strictly Get Dancing.

It costs £50 per person to sign up, and each pair of dancers is asked to raise a minimum of £900 in sponsorship. To find out more and sign up, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/StrictlyGetDancing.